Carmelita Eugenia Bann, 94, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Fountain Springs, passed away peacefully Feb. 27, 2020, at home.
She was born Sept. 29, 1925, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late William and Daisy Bush.
She served as a Red Cross volunteer at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., during World War II, where she met and married her husband, James G. Bann, of Girardville, in 1944. James preceded her in death in 1995.
Carmie is survived by five children, Veronica Worthington and her husband, Van, of Phoenix, Ariz., William Bann and his wife, Marlena, of Scottsdale, Ariz., James Bann, of Phoenix, Ariz, Susan Sheris and her husband, Joseph, of Schuylkill Haven, and Robert Bann, of Phoenix, Ariz. She was grandma to 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Private services and interment will be held at the behest of the family. Tempe Mortuary, Tempe, Ariz., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 3, 2020