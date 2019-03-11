Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmella M. Yesavage. View Sign

Carmella M. Yesavage, 84, of Pottsville, passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services in Pottsville.



Born in Baltimore, Md., on Aug. 1, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Pantaleo and Theresa Carretti Gargano.



Carmella was a graduate of Saint Clair High School. Carmella and her husband, Paul, owned and operated Flower Fashions in Pottsville and Minersville for 52 years until retiring.



She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Pottsville and a member of the Lions Club in Pottsville. Carmella loved bowling and was a member of many local teams. She loved watching all sports and rooting for the Pennsylvania teams.



In 2016, as president of ManorCare's Resident Council and a strong advocate for long-term care, Carmella was honored with the inaugural Resident of the Year Award by the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. She spoke on behalf of all seniors to Pennsylvania lawmakers in the state Capitol building to rally for proper funding for long-term care.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Paul G. Yesavage, on July 15, 2013, and a sister, Mary Stock.



Carmella is survived by a daughter, Susan A. Yesavage, Portland, Ore.; two sons, Paul Christopher Yesavage and his wife, Jennifer, Harrisburg and David M. Yesavage and his wife, Cheryl, Boyertown; six grandsons, Devan, Corey, Kurtis, Trey, Cole and Chase; a great-granddaughter, Kyrah; brother, Vincent Gargano, Valley View; a niece, Gina Gargano Fredericks and her husband Edward, Pottsville.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon Saturday, March 16, at the Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, with Deacon Jack Quirk officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. Please send condolences to



