Carmen A. (Gonzalez) Benash, 91, of Pottstown, wife of the late Raymond R. Benash, passed away Sunday, March 8, at Seasons Hospice.
Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Jordan) Gonzalez.
Carmen was a member of St. Aloysius Church, Pottstown. She loved her family and enjoyed traveling with her husband.
Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Josephine Robinson.
Surviving are sons, Ronald Benash, husband of Rachel and Raymond Benash, husband of Marianne; daughter, Lisa Benash, partner of Ken Myers; brother, Antonio J. Gonzalez, husband of Gale; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, with visitation from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Burial will be private in St. Joseph the Worker RC Church Cemetery, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmen's name to the . View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.
