Carmen L. "Minnow" Giacobbe, 85, of Mahanoy City, died Tuesday morning at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation, Frackville.
Born in Italy, he was a son of the late Francis and Maria (Grazia De Giorgio) Giacobbe.
Carmen came to the United States in 1937 and was a graduate of Mahanoy City High School. He was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean conflict. He worked in building construction, but mostly in the local coal mines. He was an avid reader and loved to brighten everyone's day with a joke. He was a member of Mahanoy City American Legion Post 74 and was of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph.
Survivors include a son, Francis "Frank," of Allentown, a daughter, Vivian Bondura and her husband, Eric, of Wilmington, N.C., and their mother, Tessa Ebersole, of Harrisburg; a niece, Pam Antonio; two nephews, Matthew and Stanley Sopko; cousins in Italy and Australia.
Contributions in Carmen's name to Mahanoy City Public Library, 17 W. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, PA 17948, or , 101 W. Frack St., Frackville, PA 17931, would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. For more information or to sign Carmen's guest book, please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 30, 2020