Obituary

Carol A. Boyer, 75, of Lake Wynonah, passed away Tuesday, May 7, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.



Born in Pottsville, July 24, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Clarence W. and Marion Sibbett Krause.



In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel G. Krause.



She was the wife of Gerald L. "Jerry" Boyer.



Carol was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1962.



She worked as a hairdresser, prior to becoming a stay-at-home mother.



In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by two daughters, Valerie Heintzelman, wife of Steven, Auburn, and Susan K. Boyer, Pottsville; one granddaughter, Rachel Heintzelman; two brothers, James Krause, husband of Gaylene, Auburn, and William Krause, Sinking Spring; a sister-in-law, Mary Krause, Palm Bay, Fla.



Carol was looking forward to becoming a great-grandmother in September.



A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow the service at Reedsville Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

