Carol Anne Conville, 50, of Palo Alto, passed away in the presence of her family on Wednesday at home.
Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of John T. Horan Sr. and Sarah Anne O'Connor Horan, both of Heckscherville, Cass Township. She was a 1987 graduate of Minersville High School and also studied cosmetology at the South Campus of Schuylkill Technology Center. She worked in sales at the former ALCOA/Cressona Aluminum; and later was employed as the Community Development Manager for Age In Place Home Care, Pottsville.
She was a member of St. Patrick Church, Pottsville.
In addition to her parents, Carol is survived by her husband, Shawn M. Conville Sr.; two sons, Luke Blankenhorn and Shawn M. Conville Jr., both of Palo Alto; two siblings, Margaret "Peggy" Bernetskie (spouse, Andrew), Norwegian Township, and John T. Horan Jr. (spouse, Holly), Jonestown, Cass Township; nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her parents-in-law, James and Janet Conville, Port Carbon, two brothers-in-law, James Conville (spouse, Lisa), Port Carbon, and Daniel Conville (spouse, Barbara), Pottsville; her loving canine fur babies, Chewy and Heela.
The family will accept visitors in the chapel of St. Patrick Church, 401 Mahantongo Street, Pottsville, on Friday from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mass will be celebrated in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. The family prefers contributions to Hillside SPCA Inc., PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901 or by visiting their website at www.hillsidespca.com. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 4, 2020