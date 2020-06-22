|
Carol A. Herb, 77, of Frackville, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born Nov. 10, 1942, in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Dillman) Herb.
She retired from Acme Super Markets, having worked at various stores.
Carol was a very active member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Frackville, serving as a trustee on its board and a lay delegate to its conference.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, David Herb and Raymond Herb.
Surviving are sister, Joan Palsgrove and her husband, Orval, Frackville; Godchild and caretaker, Brianna Dixon, Frackville; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, from Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 56 N. Balliet St., Frackville. The Rev. Jeff Merwine will officiate. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. June 29 at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity EC Church at the above address. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
