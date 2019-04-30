Carol A. Hunkapiller, 77, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Orwigsburg Center.
Born Aug. 9, 1941, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Hubler Leffler.
Carol was a dishwasher at the former Pine Grove Truck Stop.
She was the mother of six wonderful children, and had 17 beautiful grandchildren and four beautiful great-grandchildren.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 30, 2019