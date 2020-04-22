|
With great sadness, we share the news of Carol A. (Miller) Leffler's passing on April 18, 2020, one day shy of her 82nd birthday, at her home in Downingtown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Helen (Cowhey) Miller, of Pottsville, and her husband of 49 years, Hayden Leffler.
She is survived by her daughters, Jane (William) Lally, of Downingtown, Joan (Gary) Johnson, of Pottstown, and Lorrie (Gino) Ruscitto, of San Diego; her three grandchildren, Emalee Lally, Justin Lally and Sarah Johnson, all of whom she greatly loved. She is also survived by three of her siblings, Jim (Loreen) Miller, Joan Cartwright and Bill (Barbara) Miller, of the Pottsville area.
Carol greatly loved her family and church. She enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking and crafting - basket making, sewing, quilting and wood crafts. Her Christmas tree was always filled with her favorite subject, hand-made angels, with many being gifted to friends and family. She also loved to travel - her favorite location was Austria. Carol had a very strong, unwavering faith and was an active member of Messiah Lutheran in Downingtown, where she was a member for over 50 years, in addition to holding council positions and participating in Women's Groups, such as Anna's Circle.
She held several part-time positions over the years - teacher's aide at East Ward Elementary School, Downingtown, receptionist for Arthur Byler, MD, and receptionist for Carlo Giraudi, DPM.
Carol's family looks forward to celebrating her life at a church service and gathering with her family and friends when possible. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Carol's community minded life, memorial gifts may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 46 W. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335.
