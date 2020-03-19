|
Carol A. Zimmerman, 75, of Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Oct. 21, 1944, in Donaldson, she was a daughter of the late Truman W. and Susan R. Noll Boyer.
Carol was a cleaning lady at the Comfort Inn, Pine Grove.
Preceding her in death was a sister, Virginia Barry, and a brother, Richard "Snook" Boyer.
Surviving are her husband of 44 years, Larry Zimmerman; four sisters, Faye Zimmerman, Patricia Schaeffer, Peggy Madenford and Dawn Himmelberger; a brother, Thomas Boyer; nieces and nephews.
All services will be held at a later date with interment in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
