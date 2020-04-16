|
|
Carol Ann Byrne, 77, passed peacefully April 15, 2020, at home.
She was the wife of the late James Byrne, a granddaughter of the late Samuel and Ruth Krom, and devoted niece of the late Elizabeth Krom.
Carol was passionate about her work as a member of First Methodist Church, Shenandoah, where she served as church deacon and organizer of the many dinners, children's summer programs, children's choir and Easter egg project. Carol was also a member of Easter Star and representative to District Council of Methodist Churches.
She was a "Jack of all trades" and excelled in her many career ventures. Carol was a phlebotomist and lab technician in many of the area hospitals.
She was preceded in death by a cousin, Lois Carduff, and close friend, the Rev. David Seymour.
Carol was dearly loved by her family and friends. She is survived by her son, James Michael and wife, May, of Mahanoy City; her beloved grandchildren, Carisa, Jayda, Maddie and Gavin. She also leaves her brother, Robert and wife, Janet, and nieces, Alissa Wetherell and Jennifer Krom, all of Connecticut.
Private scripture services for immediate family will be held Friday, April 17, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Pastor Bruni Martinez officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 16, 2020