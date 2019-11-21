|
Carol Ann Morrison, of Mahanoy City, passed away Nov. 18, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Shenandoah Heights, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas and Catherine Gladys (Hillibush) Kline.
She graduated from Mahanoy Area High School in 1965.
Carol was a devoted wife and mother. Being the spouse of a career soldier, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Larry, to his numerous duty stations in the United States, as well as in West Germany. Even though she had to be both mother and father to her children many times, Carol took great pride and joy in her association with the military way of life. During their first tour in West Germany, she and her husband took a tour of England, France and Belgium. While in London, they stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace and witnessed the changing of the guards.
Carol was a member of Red Hat Society and St. Teresa of Calcutta Golden Age.
Carol loved to play bingo and listen to polkas and German music. She loved animals (especially cats). She also loved spending time with her family and helping other people.
In addition to her mother and father, Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Larry W. Morrison, who passed away Oct. 8, 2015; sisters, Louise and Kathleen Kline; brother, Harry Kline; stepbrother, Nicholas Kline; stepsisters, Elizabeth Kline, Anna Skymba and Mary Roberts; sister-in-law, Ruth Kline.
Surviving are sons, Larry W. Morrison Jr. and his wife, Shannon, of Frackville, and Brian L. Morrison and his wife, Toni, of Hastings, Fla.; daughters, Nichole K. Morrison, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Natalie A. Morrison, of Mahanoy City; grandson, Logan Morrison, and granddaughter, Brianna Morrison, both of Hastings, Fla.; brothers, George Kline, of Mahanoy City, and Billy Kline and his wife, Cyndi, of Minersville; sister-in-law, Toni Kline; nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. with Father Keven Gallagher officiating. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
