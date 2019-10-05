Home

Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
Carol Ann Sheetz Obituary
Carol Ann Sheetz, 70, of Harrisburg, formerly of Elizabethville, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Oct. 1, at her home.

Born in Harrisburg, June 22, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Francis Nuss III and Pauline Catherine Hess Nuss.

Carol was a graduate of Upper Dauphin High School and York College.

She retired from the Pennsylvania Credit Union, where she worked for many years.

She enjoyed shopping, gardening and taking care of animals.

She is survived by her sister, Kirsten M. Nuss, Elizabethville; cousins, Larry Welker (Vicky), Mechanicsburg, and Donald Ryan (Donna), York. She is also survived by cousins and two aunts in Virginia and North Carolina.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Robert Straub officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Elizabethville. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. To sign the guest book, visit www.diimonfunerlahome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
