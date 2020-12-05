Home

George H Wimberg Funeral Home
1707 New Rd
Linwood, NJ 08221
(609) 653-1881
Carol Ann (Kitsock) Siemons

Carol Ann (Kitsock) Siemons Obituary

Carol Ann (nee Kitsock) Siemons, formerly of Northfield, N.J., passed away peacefully Nov. 25, 2020, with her family by her side.

Born in Ashland, she graduated from Immaculate Heart High School in Ashland in 1967. Prior to starting a family, Carol was a fingerprint technician for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., and later with the Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg. She was a proud mother and grandmother and will be remembered for her devotion to her family and her love of reading.

Carol was predeceased by her son, Joseph M. Siemons, at the age of 21.

She is survived by her son, Glenn Michael Siemons Sr. (Bonnie), of Emmaus; daughters, Karen Tripician (Carl), of Longport, N.J., and Amanda Siemons (Cody Linder), of Mobile, Ala.; grandchildren, Glenn Michael Siemons Jr., Nalu, Kai, Kallan and Kannon Tripician and Landon Siemons, all of whom she adored. She is also survived by two brothers, Dennis and Michael Kitsock (Sandi), and sister, Donna Russell (Bill).

Burial was private at Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. A memorial Mass for Carol will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers (herocampaign.org) in her memory. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
