Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Carol Eyster Obituary
Carol Eyster, 50, of Lavelle, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born Sept. 6, 1969, in Levittown, she was a daughter of Elizabeth "Betty" Jones, of Shenandoah, and the late Roy Richards.

She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School and worked in housekeeping at El Beco Inc., Frackville.

She enjoyed country music, shopping trips, fishing, watching true crime stories and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Park Crest Fish & Game.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her loving dog, Jersey, in September 2019.

Carol is survived by her husband of 14 years, George, who loved and adored her with all his heart; two daughters, Brittany Miller and her fiancé, Jonathan Deeter, of Hegins, Kerri Miller, of Ashland; grandson, Jonathan "Junior" Deeter; granddaughter, Emily Mickatavage; four brothers, Roy Richards and his wife, Sherry, of Montgomery County, Paul Richards and his wife, Sheila, of Oneida, Dan Richards and his wife, Julie, of Knob Noster, Mo., Bob Richards and his wife, Kathy, of Shenandoah; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Nice- Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, with the Rev Dominick Pham officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Burial will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
