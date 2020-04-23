|
Carol Hoskins Shekalus, of Miami, Fla., passed peacefully April 8, 2020.
Carol was born May 12, 1947, in Pottsville. She was a daughter of Benjamin and Emma Hoskins, of Minersville.
Carol graduated from Minersville Area High School and received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Kutztown State College. She was employed by and retired from North Schuylkill Board of Education.
Carol was a Girl Scout leader in Minersville for many years. She was a devoted animal lover who served on the Schuylkill County SPCA.
She was predeceased by her husband, Russell Shekalus.
She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Hoskins Haeckel, of Conn.; her brother, John Hoskins, of Del.; four nieces, a nephew and nine great-nieces and -nephews.
A private burial will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 23, 2020