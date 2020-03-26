|
|
Carol Joan Betz, 70, currently of Hinder Homes, Denver, where she resided with her daughter Nikki Mellott for the past two years, and formerly of Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born Jan. 31, 1950, in Mechanicsburg, she was a daughter of the late Violet Aungst Hikes.
She was a 1967 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a former member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
Carol worked for Zimmerman's (Burke's) Variety Store, Red Arrow Kwik Pickens, Olde World Cheesecake and retired from Berger's Market in May 2015.
She loved sewing, baking and spending time with her family.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Glenn A. Betz Jr., whom she married Feb. 24, 1968, and a sister, Barbara Ann Kimmel.
Surviving are two daughters, Brenda and husband, Eugene Strouphauer, of Pine Grove, Nichole and husband, Brett Mellott, of Denver; a son, Keith L. and wife, Christine Betz, of Pine Grove; seven grandchildren, Ashley and husband, Cameron Fickel, Michael Betz and fiancée, Shendi, Kaytlyn Frew, Tyler and wife, Kaitlyn Athey, Chase Betz, Luke Betz and Jackson Mellott; a great-grandchild, Brantley Betz; a sister, Sandra Cleary; two brothers, Steven and wife, Barb Hikes, Martin and wife, Rhonda Hikes; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134, or copdfoundation.org in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
