Carol L. Romberger, 68, of Valley View, passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 14, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 9, 1951, a daughter of the late Clair and Eilene Klinger Leitzel.
Carol was a graduate of Upper Dauphin High School, Class of 1969, and attended Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing.
Along with her husband, she was an integral part of the family business, Romberger Furniture, Valley View.
Carol served many years as treasurer at Calvary Chapel, Valley View, and attended Zion E.C. Church, Pitman, and Church of God, Valley View.
She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for the entire crew and her nightly bowl of ice cream. Gardening and collecting angels were her passion. Countless memories were made with annual family trips to Cape May and the Outer Banks.
Carol is survived by husband, Stuart, to whom she was married for 47 years. Carol is also survived by two daughters, Kelly, wife of Brian Musolino, and Kristie, wife of Wayne Klinger, brother, Glenn and wife, Alyce Leitzel, all of Hegins; sister, Annette and husband, Robert Fetterolf, of Halifax; three grandchildren, Mykenna Musolino, Miley and Madden Klinger; brother-in-law, Harold and wife, Diane Romberger, of Valley View; sister-in-law, Gail Romberger, of Lumberton, N.J.; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, 200 W. Main St., Valley View, with Pastor Todd Wolfe officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Church of God Cemetery, Valley View. Memorial contributions in Carol's name can be made to Zion E.C. Church, P.O. Box 53, Pitman, or the Church of God, 900 W. Main St., Valley View. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 16, 2019