Carol L. Schwartz

Carol L. Schwartz Obituary

Carol L. Schwartz, 79, of Hegins, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.

She was born Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1940, in Valley View, a daughter of the late Henry H. Conrad and Iva M (Williard) Conrad.

She was a 1958 graduate of Tri-Valley High School.

She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Pottsville, where she enjoyed studying the Bible and sharing what she learned with others.

Carol enjoyed writing, drawing, playing instruments, dancing, making cards, cooking and baking, playing games, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Franklin J. Schwartz, to whom she was married for 61 years.

She is also survived by two daughters, Leisha L. Deitrich and her husband, Michael, of Hegins, and Lana M. Weller and her husband, Glenn, of Sunbury; a son, Lamar F. Schwartz and his wife, Rebecca, of Tremont; three grandchildren, Ben Deitrich, Keri Wilkinson and Austin Schwartz; three great grandchildren, Eliza and Evan Deitrich and Cash Schwartz; a sister, Sally Bixler, of Hometown; two brothers, Lynn Conrad, of Pine Grove, and Henry Conrad, of Valley View; nephews.

Due to the current health concerns, a memorial service will be arranged at a later date via video conference. Burial will be made in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Valley View. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
