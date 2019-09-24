|
|
Carol (Bradbury) Leffler, 85, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.
She was born Aug. 28, 1934, in Tremont, she was a daughter of the late George and Jenny (Phillips) Bradbury.
She was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School and was a bank teller at the former Meridian Bank and customer service. She also worked at Alstons Hallmark Card Store.
Carol was a former member of First United Methodist Church, Pottsville. She enjoyed family vacations to the beach, gardening, Schuylkill Symphony Orchestra and family reunions at Knoebels Grove.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John P. "Jack" Leffler; two sons, first baby John II and Jonnie; and two sisters, Jean Grace and Shirley Bradbury.
She is survived by daughter, April Leffler, Prospect Park; two sons, Peter and his wife, Cathy Leffler, Wescosville, and Gregory and his wife, Ellen Leffler, Pottsville; two grandchildren, Chris Leffler, husband of Melissa, Allentown, and Emily Leffler, Wescosville; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Carter Leffler.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901, or Avenues, 2 Park St., Pottsville, PA 17901.
