Born in New Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Margaret Fogarty Reed.



She was a graduate of the former Blythe Township High School. She was a retired garment worker from the local garment industry and was a member of International Ladies Garment Worker's Union. She was of the Protestant faith.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Esther Karnoval and Margaret Toomey.



Carol is survived by her husband of 59 years, J. William Jones; a son, William J. Jones and his wife, Lisa, Milton, Ga.; four daughters, Barbara Arner and her husband, Gary, Saint Clair, Karen Pellish and her husband, Nicholas, Norwegian Woods, Patricia Goodman and her husband, Richard, Brier City, and Carol Ann Heydt and her husband, William, Adamsdale; 11 grandchildren, Carl Miller and his wife, Heather, Brandon Jones, Kaitlyn Herndon and her husband, Cody, William Jones, Gary Arner III, Nicholas Fleischut, Alex Pellish, Jillian Pellish, Austin Heydt, Alyssa Goodman and Emily Heydt; three great-grandchildren, Gianna Miller, Miracle Miller and Carly Miller; two brothers, Robert Reed, Silver Creek, and Edward Reed, Summit Hill; four sisters, Joan Markus, New Philadelphia, Christine Schoffman, Arlene Heppard and Darlene Vatter, all of Florida; nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday from Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Pastor Randolph Ott, of Grace Free Church, Cressona, will officiate. Relatives and friends can call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Private interment services will be at the convenience of the family in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville.



