Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
Carol R. Ahrensfield Obituary

Carol R. Ahrensfield, 84, of Newport News, Va., formerly of Lake Wynonah, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, at Hospice and Support Care of Williamsburg, Williamsburg, Va.

Born Sept. 15, 1936, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Solomon Dewey and Bessie J. (Sterner) Ditzler. She was the widow of Clayton E. Ahrensfield.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was also preceded in death by her brothers, Carl, Ronald, Kenneth and Donald Ditzler; sisters, Alvina Turner and Betty McCue.

Carol attended Pottsville Area High School.

She was a former member St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Summer Hill, Auburn.

Carol also belonged to Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 43 of Warwick, Rainbow Hose Company No. 1, Schuylkill Haven, and Port Carbon American Legion.

As a machine operator, she retired from Argo in 1996.

Carol is survived by a daughter, Robin Morehart, of Newport News, Va.; a son, Bradley Ahrensfield, of Portsmith, Va.; three grandchildren, Keith and Geoff Morehart and Zachary Ahrensfield; two great-grandchildren, Layla and Theodore; two brothers, Larry Ditzler, of Lake Wynonah, and Thomas Ditzler, of Pottsville.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Kathleen Ash-Flashner officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday. Interment will follow the service at Manbeck Cemetery, Washington Township. The family requests donations in Carol's memory to Hospice and Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 18, 2020
