Carole Ann Smith Parker, 76, previously of Pottsville, died April 30, 2019, at Cape Canaveral Hospital, Florida.



Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Stanley and Anna Smith, of Cumbola.



She graduated from Nativity BVM High School in 1960 and later attended Ford Business School.



She was the widow of James Parker with whom she shared 35 years of marriage.



She was employed at Boscov's Department Store in Pottsville for more than 20 years before moving to Florida in 2006. She was a member at St. Patrick Catholic Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Parker, and parents.



She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Inlow; brothers, William and Ricky Smith.



A private family service will be held at a later date. She will be buried in Holy Family Cemetery, New Philadelphia



