Caroline Roscoe Sharon, 97, of West West Terrace, passed away early Tuesday morning at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.



Born in Buck Run, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Nebeshinski Postic.



She was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville, and was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. She was educated in the Duncott schools. She was a retired seamstress in the local garment industry. Caroline enjoyed polka dancing and spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Del Sharon, and Michael Roscoe; two brothers, Joseph Postic, and Steve Postic; four sisters, Anna Vudrick, Kate Smitreski, Helen McKendry, and Mary Billas; and a son-in-law, Francis Condrack.



She is survived by two sons, Francis Roscoe and his wife, Vincenza, West West Terrace, and Gary Roscoe and his wife Lorraine, Manheim; one daughter, Marilyn Condrack, Seltzer; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Relatives and friends can call from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Caroline to the St. Matthew the Evangelist Church memorial Fund. Contributions will be accepted at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Caroline's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.



