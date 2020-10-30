Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew the Evangelist Church
139 Spruce Street
Minersville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Domlesky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn A. Domlesky


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn A. Domlesky Obituary

Carolyn A. Domlesky, 83, of Minersville, passed away on Tuesday at Rosewood Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on Aug. 9, 1937 in Newtown, Reilly Township, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Alice Larkin Graver. She was a 1954 graduate of Cass Township High School. She was employed in banking, having last worked for Liberty Savings Bank, retiring in 2003.

She was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, Minersville, and a current member of Holy Family Parish, Minersville.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert J. "T.V. Joe" Domlesky, in 1983; three siblings, Janet Morgan, Marie Dallas and Lewis Graver.

Carolyn is survived by three children, Attorney Roberta Jo "Bobbie" Domlesky, Minersville, James Domlesky, Minersville, and Patricia "Tricia" Lein, Mechanicsburg; three grandchildren, Sean Lein (companion, Madeleine), James Domlesky (girlfriend, Kylie) and Samantha Domlesky. She is also survived by three siblings, Louise Graver Richard, Zerbe, Edward Graver (spouse, Carol), Allentown, and Robert Graver (spouse, Gail), Tremont; nieces and nephews; cousins.

The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Sunday from 6 p.m. There is no visitation Monday morning; however, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce Street, Minersville. Visitors and attendees are expected to follow CDC guidelines. Interment will be in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Branch Township. Donations to the charity of the giver's choice are encouraged. Visit www.dutcavich.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -