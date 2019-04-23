Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Ann Bracey Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Carolyn was born in Ashland, Feb. 3, 1940, to Elwood T. and Evelyn Bracey, who predeceased Carolyn.



Carolyn graduated from Ashland High School in 1957. She earned a BA (cum laude) in political science from Wilson College in 1961. She served as an intern to Congressman Douglas Elliot in the summer of 1960. She received a master's degree in international affairs from Columbia University, New York, in 1963. After Columbia, Carolyn worked as a news correspondent at War Peace Report. Then, she relocated to Geneva, Switzerland, where she worked at Motorola Overseas Corp., then in 1965 for Investors Overseas Services. She met her future husband, Ken Green, while on holiday in Rome, Italy. They were married (52 years) in 1967 in London.



In 1986, Carolyn presented a resolution to declare a moratorium on nuclear power on behalf of the Women's Institute at The Royal Albert Hall, London, England. The resolution was passed and consequently reported in the national news. In 1983, Carolyn took on the role of sub post-mistress, running a small post office for the Royal Mail in Tebworth, England, until she retired in 2001.



Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth L. Green (Tebworth, England); three daughters, Linda Lowry (Ben), children, Connie, Phoebe, and Gabriel, and stepchildren, Samantha and Andrew (Philadelphia); Penny Ellis-Green (Daniel) and children, Fiona and Ciara (Santa Fe); and Sally Young (Allan) and daughter, Esme (London); her sister, Betty (Jennifer) Bracey Weader (Florida); her brother, Elwood D Bracey (Bahamas); her brother and sister-in-law, Trevor and Lyn Green. She will be sorely missed by all, including a vast extended family.



She is lovingly remembered for her kindness, sense of humour, intellect and wit by her many friends and associates across the world.



A Celebration of Life will be held June, 22, 2019, in Tebworth, England.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Carolyn Ann Bracey Green passed peacefully April 1 after a lengthy illness.Carolyn was born in Ashland, Feb. 3, 1940, to Elwood T. and Evelyn Bracey, who predeceased Carolyn.Carolyn graduated from Ashland High School in 1957. She earned a BA (cum laude) in political science from Wilson College in 1961. She served as an intern to Congressman Douglas Elliot in the summer of 1960. She received a master's degree in international affairs from Columbia University, New York, in 1963. After Columbia, Carolyn worked as a news correspondent at War Peace Report. Then, she relocated to Geneva, Switzerland, where she worked at Motorola Overseas Corp., then in 1965 for Investors Overseas Services. She met her future husband, Ken Green, while on holiday in Rome, Italy. They were married (52 years) in 1967 in London.In 1986, Carolyn presented a resolution to declare a moratorium on nuclear power on behalf of the Women's Institute at The Royal Albert Hall, London, England. The resolution was passed and consequently reported in the national news. In 1983, Carolyn took on the role of sub post-mistress, running a small post office for the Royal Mail in Tebworth, England, until she retired in 2001.Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth L. Green (Tebworth, England); three daughters, Linda Lowry (Ben), children, Connie, Phoebe, and Gabriel, and stepchildren, Samantha and Andrew (Philadelphia); Penny Ellis-Green (Daniel) and children, Fiona and Ciara (Santa Fe); and Sally Young (Allan) and daughter, Esme (London); her sister, Betty (Jennifer) Bracey Weader (Florida); her brother, Elwood D Bracey (Bahamas); her brother and sister-in-law, Trevor and Lyn Green. She will be sorely missed by all, including a vast extended family.She is lovingly remembered for her kindness, sense of humour, intellect and wit by her many friends and associates across the world.A Celebration of Life will be held June, 22, 2019, in Tebworth, England.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close