Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn J. Jenkins Obituary

Carolyn J. Jenkins, 88, of Grier City, Barnesville, a former Mahanoy City resident, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, at Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Carolyn was born in Mahanoy City, a daughter of the late David and Venessa (Cattell) Jenkins.

She graduated from the former Mahanoy City High School and last worked and retired from the former City Shirt Factory, Frackville.

Carolyn was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Rush Township, and was a member of the church's choir for over 35 years, served as church historian and photographer, and compiled and wrote the church's history for their 200th anniversary. She also took all of the confirmation class pictures for over 35 years and helped with the vacation bible school and made all of the visual aides. She also loved and adored all of her animals.

Carolyn was the last member of her immediate family, being preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by two brothers, Robert and David Jenkins.

Surviving are only cousins.

Funeral service and interment will be strictly private. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -