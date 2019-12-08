|
|
Carolyn J. (Snyder) Moyer, 84, formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born Sept. 9, 1935, in Pottsville, she was the wife of the late Sterling R. Moyer, and daughter of the late Robert G. Snyder and Edith S. (Nagle) Snyder. She was preceded in death by twins, a son, Dennis Moyer, and daughter, Denise Moyer.
Carolyn graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School. She was the co-owner of Haven Pizza and Sub Shop, Schuylkill Haven. She later worked at Laurel Living Center and Luther Ridge as a nurse's aide.
Carolyn was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven. She was a member of Schuylkill Haven B.P.W. and Senior Citizens, and Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed attending Card Club and exercise class and spending time with her family.
Carolyn is survived by one son, Kent Moyer, husband of Kaoru, of California; three daughters, Cynthia Gilbert, wife of Rick, of New York, Janine Tobash, husband of Curtis, of Schuylkill Haven, and Lisa Hibbs, wife of George, of Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Ashley Romig, Kyla Kaczerski, Daniel Tobash, Justin Vallia, Kelly LaClair, Andrew Tobash, Megan Meck, Jeremy Vallia, Angela Gogno and Eric Vallia; 14 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Carol Miller-Schaeffer for her excellent care given to our mother over the years, and especially during her last few months. Thank you to Schuylkill Center staff who provided excellent, loving care, while she was a resident.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation made to Jerusalem Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 252 Dock St., Schuylkill Haven. Calling hours will be held prior to the Celebration of Life from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow services at the St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Friedensburg. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfunerahomes.com.
