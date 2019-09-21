|
Carolyn M. Adams, 83, of Tower City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19.
Born in Muir, March 4, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Bixler Weaver.
Carolyn was a graduate of the former Porter Tower High School. She was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed knitting, quilting and baking for the church. She would lend a hand wherever needed. She was a member of the Orwin Fire Company Auxiliary and Williams Valley Senior Citizens. Carolyn's entire life revolved around her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She especially enjoyed cooking for her family for all the holidays.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester "Buddy" Adams Sr., in 2007; a brother, Paul Weaver; and a sister, Karen Davis.
She is survived by her two children, Lester "Buddy" Admas Jr. and his wife, Yvonne, of Tower City, and Susie M. Wharton and her husband, John, Delaware; a sister, Marie Herman and her husband, Clarence; a brother, Chris Weaver and his wife, Annette, both of Tower City; four grandchildren, Jason Adams and his wife, Holly, Brent Adams and his wife, Marie, Tiffany Savidge and Ryan Savidge and his wife, Emily; five great-grandchildren, Peyton, Hadley, Aspen, Bo and Jacob.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Laura Csellak officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Muir. Viewing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and also from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St.Peter's Lutheran Church, 1931 Wiconisco St., Tower City, PA 17980. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 21, 2019