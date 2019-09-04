|
|
Carolyn M. Koback, 72, of Locust Valley, Barnesville, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, while in the company of family members at her residence.
She was born in Mahanoy City, Oct. 8, 1946, a daughter of the late Thomas N. "Tucker" and Lucy Elizabeth (Cope) Holt.
She was a lifetime member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Locust Valley.
Carolyn graduated from Mahanoy Area High School with the Class of 1964.
She continued her education by graduating from the certified nursing assistant course at the former Carbon County Area Vocational Technical School in 1994.
She last worked as a CNA at Forest City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Forest City. She also served as organist for various local churches.
Carolyn enjoyed "thrift shopping" and camping with her husband and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Elizabeth Ann Bruce.
She is survived by her husband, Francis E. Koback; daughters, Sheryl Ann and her husband, Carey Sharpe, of Manchester, Tenn., and Kimberly Koback, of Grier City; two brothers, Thomas and his wife, June Holt, Locust Valley, and Robert Holt, Barnesville; sister, Judy and her husband, Martin Hutira, Locust Valley; four grandchildren, Tiffany Davidson, Amanda Padgett, Kyle Sterba and Jimmy Davidson; aunt, Ann Cope, Tamaqua; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Locust Valley, with the Rev. Robert Peiffer officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. The family would prefer contributions in Carolyn's name to St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 130 Church Road, Barnesville, PA 18214. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 4, 2019