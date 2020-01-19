|
Carter Jacob Larkin-Kukta, 14, of Branchdale, passed away Monday, Jan. 13.
Born in Reading, he was a son of Michael Kukta Jr. and Patricia Larkin.
He attended Minersville schools and was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville.
He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 600, Llewellyn, the Williams Valley Trap Team and Muddy Creek Sportsman Club.
He was preceded in death by a grandparent, Denise Davenport; great-grandparents, Bernard Larkin Sr. and John and Rose Kukta and Rosemary Symons; a great-great-grandmother, Mary Porter.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Reese; grandparents, Bernard and Mary Ann Larkin, Branchdale, and Michael Kukta Sr., Minersville; a great-grandmother, Rita Larkin, Branchdale; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. The family would prefer remembrances of Carter in the form of contributions to either Boy Scout Troop 600, 318 Willing St., Llewellyn, PA 17944, or to Williams Valley Trap Team, 10330 State Route 30, Tower City, PA 17980. Contributions will also be accepted at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Carter's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
