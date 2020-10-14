Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Casandra Petroviciu

Casandra Petroviciu, 91, of Port Carbon, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born in July 28, 1929, Hreatca, Romania, she was a daughter of the late Ioan and Marandra Danila.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a sister, Rafira Danila, and brother, Gavril Danila

Casandra is survived by sons, Petricia Jivcovici, of Port Carbon, and John Jivcovici, of New York, and granddaughters, Sandra and Karen Jivcovici.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Msgr. William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. Interment will be held in Zion's Lutheran and Reformed Cemetery, West Brunswick Township. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
