Born in Clarks Valley, Sept. 9, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Irvin and Mildred Esterline Hummel.



Cass was a 1948 graduate of Porter Township High School.



She was a retired seamstress from the garment industry. Cass formerly attended Christ United Methodist Church, Tower City.



She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and crocheting.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen "Gutch" Carl, 2005; son-in-law, Thomas Minnich; two brothers, William and Donald Hummel; one sister, Joyce Wise.



Surviving are one daughter, Gail Minnich, Tower City; one son, Wesley Carl and his wife, Kathy, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Michael Minnich and his wife, Perri, Williamstown, and Mandy Daniel and her husband, Mike, Alabama; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Minnich and Ruthie Cherry; one sister, Marian Kiehl, Tower City; nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Christ United Methodist Church, Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to JDRF, Central PA Chapter, 3009 Market St., Camp Hill, PA 17011. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.



