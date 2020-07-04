|
|
Catherine A. Frantz, 83, of Minersville passed away Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born March 29, 1937, in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Edward S. and Anna Kiefer Drye.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Smith and Florence Drye; a brother, Edward Drye; two grandsons, Joshua Frantz (9-3-06) and Jason Ebert (11-03-06).
Catherine is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Benjamin F. Frantz, of Minersville; daughter, Geraldine, wife of Harry Ebert, of Pottsville; four sons, Jesse Frantz, of Texas, Michael Frantz, of Minersville, Dale Frantz, of Minersville, and Loren Frantz and wife, Shannon, of Florida; brother, Irvin Drye; sisters, Mary Felty, Evelyne Tropp, Helena Pogash, Rita Geiger, Janice McClintock; seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Justin, Tara, Jackie, Lisa, Amanda and Aly; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2020