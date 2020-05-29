|
Catherine A. Kellit, 79, of Primrose, Cass Township, passed away Tuesday in the comfort of her home after a bout with cancer.
Born August 24, 1940, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Kathryn Zeiger Brown.
Kate, as she was known by almost everyone who knew her, was a Girl Scout, initially working locally as a retail clerk and waitress while growing up in Minersville. Shortly after graduating in 1958 from Minersville High School, she left for Washington, D.C., to take employment as an administrative assistant with the Central Intelligence Agency. After her son was born, she enjoyed being a homemaker, doing crossword puzzles, reading, fishing, boating, camping and travelling.
She had many friends and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Minersville.
Kate is survived by her husband of 60 years, Vincent Kellit Sr.; her son, Vincent Kellit Jr., of Haddon Heights, N.J., and his best friend, Franklin Greener and his lovely family, also in Haddon Heights. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Massari, widow of George Massari, Elizabethville; two nieces, Gina Massari Daley and her husband, James, and Judith Massari Welker and her husband, Thomas.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Branch Township. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
