Service Information Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 51 Asper Drive Shippensburg , PA 17257 (717)-532-4100 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church 320 Philadelphia Avenue Chambersburg , PA Memorial Mass 1:00 PM Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church 320 Philadelphia Avenue Chambersburg , PA Interment 11:00 AM All Saints Catholic Cemetery 172 All Saints Road Elysburg , PA

Catherine "Kitty" A. Kosoloski, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Providence Place Retirement Community, Chambersburg.



She was born Monday, Jan. 19, 1931, in Mount Carmel, daughter of the late Concezio and Mary Deromadi Cavacini.



Catherine graduated from Mount Carmel Catholic High School in 1949. She received her master's degree in education from Bloomsburg University. She was employed by Williams Valley School District for 25 years.



As a youth, Kitty enjoyed attending dances, cheering for her high school sports teams, playing cards and going to parties. After high school, she married her sweetheart, John, and moved to Williamstown, where she raised two loving daughters, attended college and excelled at teaching social studies for more than 25 years.



Always full of energy, Kitty loved dancing, going on long walks and taking aerobics class. Many cherished lifetime friends were made through Sacred Heart Catholic Church events, teaching at Williams Valley, Card Club, the Lykens Valley Bowling League and various social activities. After retirement, Kitty and John traveled the country. Once relocating to Chambersburg, Kitty and her husband joined Corpus Christi Catholic Church and continued to stay active.



The greatest joy for Kitty was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Grammy and Daddad" were famous for making simple pleasures extraordinary. Beach vacations, trips with the grandkids, picnics at home and Knoebels, and visiting the Cavacini families were also treasured memories.



A devout Catholic, Kitty's involvement was plentiful. She began her teaching career in Catholic education at Lykens-Williamstown Consolidated Catholic Schools. Her faith and love of our Lord and devotion to the Blessed Mother was evident through her involvement in the church: Kitty was an active member of the Council of Catholic Women, Celebrate Corpus Christi, Daily Mass and Rosary, Resurrection Choir, Perpetual Adoration Chapel, Eucharistic Ministry and helped with celebrating Mass at local retirement and nursing homes. Kitty was a woman of compassion, great faith and spirit.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Concezio and Mary Cavacini; her loving husband, John E. Kosoloski, who passed in August 2014; brother, Carmen Cavacini.



She is survived by her two loving daughters, Christine C. Mussoline (Larry), of Sinking Spring, and April M. Hoover (Larry), of Chambersburg; sister, Marie



Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Mass services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201, with Father Luis Rodriguez officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will take place in the Parish Center following the service. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 172 All Saints Road, Elysburg, PA 17824, with Father Frank Karwacki officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Providence Place for treating and caring for "Kitty" like their own grandmother.



