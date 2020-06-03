|
|
Catherine Andruchek, 95, surrounded by love and her family, passed peacefully into new life at her home in Minersville on June 1.
Born and raised in Mar Lin, Catherine was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Stratchko) Orlosky. After graduating from Pottsville High School in 1943, she married John J. Andruchek and moved to Minersville in 1945.
Catherine's life was centered around faith, family, doing for others and celebrating her Polish roots.
A devout Roman Catholic, Catherine was a lifelong member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and its successor, St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. For decades, she sang in the St. Cecilia's Choir and she particularly loved singing the Polish hymns and kolendy. She was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Society, Rosary Society and St. Vincent de Paul Society for the Poor.
In their younger years, Catherine and her husband were members of the Polish Cultural Club in Mount Carmel and enjoyed dancing the polka at Lakewood Ballroom, the "Polish picnic," Happy Louie performances and anywhere else the polka was played. Catherine was also a long-time member of the Union of Polish Women in America.
Catherine was an excellent baker and loved sharing her delicious cakes, cookies, candies and other desserts with her family and neighbors, and at church picnics, the local food pantries and kitchens and residents of The Gardens at York Terrace, where her daughter-in-law worked.
In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Andruchek, in 1990; three brothers, Edward, Michael and Leonard Orlosky; two sisters, Anna Terleckas and Theresa Lesnefsky.
Catherine, lovingly called "Mom Mom," is survived by two sons, John and his wife, Carol, West West Terrace, and Michael and his wife, Joanne, Minersville; two daughters, Maria Nersesian and her husband, Ron, Windsor, Calif., and Margaret Suender and her husband, John, Cherry Hill, N.J.; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Due to health concerns and governmental pandemic restrictions, services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Catherine's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 3, 2020