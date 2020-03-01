|
Catherine Bernice "Cat" (Gemmell) Gozensky Volkmann died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 (02-20-2020), at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, Lakeland, at the age of 78.
Cat was born Jan. 14, 1942, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hazleton, Luzerne County, to Joseph and Rose Rita K. (Dugan) Gemmell Sr. Cat was always quick to state she was a typical Capricorn.
She attended St. Gabriel's Catholic Elementary School until 1951, when her coal miner father moved the family to Glen Dower, Foster Township, Schuylkill County. There, Cat attended and graduated from St. Kieran's Catholic Elementary School, Heckscherville Valley, Cass Township, Schuylkill County.
Cat graduated from Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, in 1960.
In 1963, she received her nursing diploma from St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Reading, Berks County. Cat was licensed as a registered nurse in the state of Pennsylvania in 1964, making her the first of her 14 siblings to be certified in a professional field.
She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville; St. Joseph's Hospital, Reading; St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Bethesda Lutheran Communities, Watertown, Wis., at increasing levels of responsibilities.
After taking the coronary care classes at Miami Heart Institute, Cat continued learning from Henry 'Barney' Joseph Llewelyn Marriott, MD, world famous cardiologist. Under Dr. Marriott's guidance, Cat developed a training package called Tampa Tracings. Cat began teaching her coworkers the information learned from Dr. Marriott. Cat had found her niche - teacher to medical professionals.
She developed and published over 100 self-study programs for health care professionals. She authored "Cardiac Cadet," a five book series for RNs intent on working in Coronary Care Units (today called ICU). She also authored the booklet "Medications Administration." She taught critical care classes to nurses, doctors and support professionals in hospitals, clinics and hotels across the U.S. and Canada.
Cat served as faculty for many conferences and seminars for the American College of Cardiology, , Rogers Heart Foundation, Tampa Tracings and more.
As an entrepreneur in 1977, Cat began Health Care Associates, with three other registered nurses. Cat also started C. Volkmann Consulting, Tampa Tracings and Tom-Cat Connection.
Cat has also participated in several medical research projects.
Cat married Thomas J. Volkmann on June 7, 1986. Tom died at age 79 on May 14, 2017. Cat's surviving step-family includes children, Debbie (Kurt) Hendrick, Eric (Nancy) Volkmann, Ann Volkmann, Katie (Neal) Ellenberg and Tammy (Mark) Lewis; grandchildren, Erin and Annie Hendrick, Alex Volkmann, Trevor and Holly Ellenberg and Rebecca Volkmann; great-grandchildren, VanLuke and Kurt Hendrick, Braden Hendrick and Chloe Lundy and Danielle, Matthew, Sean and Kourtney Reicher. Cat's former husband, Ed Gozensky, lives in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Cat was a certified aerobics dance instructor. She enjoyed reading mysteries, completing jigsaw puzzles, watching TV newscasts and singing alto in church choirs. She was an avid collector of sea shells, owls and milk glass. Cat and Tom have done extensive family history research of both the Gemmells and Volkmanns. Cat particularly loved interacting with the extended family she joined through husband Tom.
Cat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas J. Volkmann; her brothers, Bernie, Jack Sr. and Joe Jr.; her sister, Judy Gemmell; a brother-in-law, Mike Dmiterchik; two sisters-in-law, Betty Bryant and Janice (Kodash).
Cat is survived by her siblings, Rosemarie Dmiterchik, Lewes, Del., Jim and Hil Sr., Malvern, Margaret and Ron Blischok, Easton, Tom, Mountain Top, Aggie and (Joe) Shellhammer, Somerset, N.J., retired Army Maj. Dan and Maria, Tampa, Fla., Bob and Kathy, Allentown, Sister Mary Ellen Lourdes Gemmell, secretary of CSFN, Des Plaines, Ill., Anne Gemmell, Minersville, and the youngest who was born at home in Glen Dower on the oldest's 20th birthday, Ed and Diana, Valier, Pa. Cat is also survived by sisters-in-law, Joanne (Pavalko), Clearwater, Fla., and Rita (Brown), Minersville.
Cat will be missed by her 100+ nephews and nieces, all her relatives and many friends.
A requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Joseph RCC, 532 Ave. M NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881. Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com. The family thanks the Hollis Cancer Center, The Manor Rehabilitation Center, and the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for their professional medical care. Our sincere gratitude to nephew, Patrick Gemmell, Lake Gibson Village, and Grace Manor Suites and their professional staffs, for providing Cat with the wonderful living conditions and services for her sunshine years. Interment after cremation will be private. Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33881, is in charge of arrangements.
