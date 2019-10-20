|
Catherine "Kay" Barone, 94, of Pottsville, died Friday afternoon at Providence Place Retirement Community, Pottsville.
She was born Sept. 29, 1925, in Jonestown. She was a daughter of the late Wasyl and Tekla Pewor.
She was a graduate of Cass Township High School.
Prior to retiring, she was employed by the former Pottsville Hospital and Warne Clinic.
Kay was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, and a former member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville, and St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo "Abe" Barone, July 27, 2014; a daughter, Kathy Marianelli, May 2, 2019; seven brothers and sisters.
Surviving are a son, Gerard "Jerry" Barone and his wife, Chris, Orlando, Fla.; two grandsons, Chad Marianelli and his wife, Tracey, Adam Marianelli; a great-grandson, Max Marianelli; son-in-law, Bruce Marianelli, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, The Gulf Tower 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-1938, greaterpawv.wish.org. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please share your memories and condolences with Kay's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
