Catherine Barton, Pottsville, fell into eternal sleep Wednesday evening, Jan. 13, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Dec. 3, 1916, in the Village of Black Heath, she was a daughter of the late John and Christina (Chernanski) Seador.
She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.
In 2018, Catherine received a citation from both Gov. Tom Wolf and the House of Representatives, paying tribute to her as she celebrated her 102nd birthday.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Silver, and her second husband, Charles Barton. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Catherine is survived by her daughter, Joan (Silver) Strauss-McDonald, Augsburg, Germany; granddaughter, Stefanie Gartenmann, wife of Stefan, Switzerland; great-grandchildren, Luca and Julie, Switzerland; Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Padinske and family; Mr. and Mrs. Steve Delink and family; Mrs. Betty Polny; Mr. and Mrs. Michael Polny; Mr. and Mrs. Guy Polny and family; and Mr. and Mrs. Michael O'Pake and family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to share a memory of Catherine.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 20, 2020