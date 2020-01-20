Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Barton


1916 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Barton Obituary
Catherine Barton, Pottsville, fell into eternal sleep Wednesday evening, Jan. 13, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Dec. 3, 1916, in the Village of Black Heath, she was a daughter of the late John and Christina (Chernanski) Seador.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.

In 2018, Catherine received a citation from both Gov. Tom Wolf and the House of Representatives, paying tribute to her as she celebrated her 102nd birthday.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Silver, and her second husband, Charles Barton. She was the last member of her immediate family.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Joan (Silver) Strauss-McDonald, Augsburg, Germany; granddaughter, Stefanie Gartenmann, wife of Stefan, Switzerland; great-grandchildren, Luca and Julie, Switzerland; Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Padinske and family; Mr. and Mrs. Steve Delink and family; Mrs. Betty Polny; Mr. and Mrs. Michael Polny; Mr. and Mrs. Guy Polny and family; and Mr. and Mrs. Michael O'Pake and family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to share a memory of Catherine.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -