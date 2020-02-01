Home

Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Viewing
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
Catherine C. Lorah


1928 - 2020
Catherine C. Lorah Obituary
Catherine C. Lorah, 91, of Brandonville, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Catherine was born May 21, 1928, in West Mahanoy Township, a daughter of the late Carrie (Morrell) and George Drumheller.

She was a homemaker and also worked in the local garment industry.

Catherine was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Brandonville. She enjoyed crocheting as well as traveling and camping with her friends and husband of 71 years, William Lorah Sr., of Brandonville.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters.

In addition to her husband, William, she is survived by a son, William Lorah Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Brandonville; her daughter, Jean, wife of Thomas Sharkey, of Hazle Township; a brother, Frank Drumheller and his wife, Betty, of Benton. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Audra Flaherty, Amanda Lorah, Aaron Lorah, Thomas Sharkey, Beth Ann Sannie, Michael Sharkey and Erik Sharkey; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, with burial at Brandonville Union Cemetery following the service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Brandonville. To leave an online condolence or for more information and directions, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
