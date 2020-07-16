Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Catherine Dentosko

Catherine Dentosko, 54, of Lewistown, passed away Monday, July 13, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill. God saw her body was getting tired and saw it best to take her spirit home.

Born Nov. 8, 1965, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Lillian and Albert Frie.

She was first married to Richard Laub and later married to Steve Dentosko.

She is survived by daughters, Rachel (Jackie), wife of Nevin Brubaker, of Robesonia, Angelina still at home, and three grandchildren.

Her presence and cheerful attitude will be greatly missed.

Services will be held privately. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 16, 2020
