James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville
Catherine E. Dusel, 94, of Palm Coast, Fla., and formerly of Pottsville, died Aug. 13, 2020.

Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Catherine Foran McDonald.

Raised in Minersville, she graduated from Minersville High School in 1943. She was an artistic soul, and dabbled in landscaping, floral arranging, photography, oil painting and crafts for much of her adult life. She was an active Garden Club and Photography Club member, receiving numerous awards and accommodations for her skills. She was employed in various capacities at Good Samaritan Hospital, as well as Tobias' Apparel during her early life in Pottsville

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert McDonald and John McDonald.

She married Joseph L. Dusel in 1951 and remained by his side for 62 years until his passing in 2013.

She is survived by three sons, Joseph (wife, Katsuyo), Vista, Calif., Martin (wife, Maxine), Palm Coast, Fla., David, Palm Coast, Fla.; six grandchildren, Joshua (wife, Sandi), Brian, Kayla, Michelle (husband, Jay Risser), Emi and Hana; four great-grandchildren, Wyeth, Penelope, Quinley and Jaxson.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 18, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with Rev. David J. Loeper as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Interment will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Anyone attending is asked to please wear a mask. Please share your memories and condolences with Catherine's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 13, 2020
