James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Catherine Dusel
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
Pottsville, IL
Interment
Following Services
St. John No. 2 Cemetery
Pottsville, PA
Catherine E. Dusel


1925 - 2020
Catherine E. Dusel Obituary

Catherine E. Dusel, 94, of Palm Coast, Fla., and formerly of Pottsville, died Aug. 13, 2020.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Interment will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 14, 2020
