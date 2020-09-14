|
Catherine E. Dusel, 94, of Palm Coast, Fla., and formerly of Pottsville, died Aug. 13, 2020.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper as celebrant. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Interment will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 14, 2020