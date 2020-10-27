Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Catherine Ferhat
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
Pottsville, PA
Catherine E. "Cookie" Ferhat

Catherine E. "Cookie" Ferhat, 82, of Pottsville, died Sunday morning at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

She was born Nov. 17, 1937, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Joseph T. and Anna Sophy Ferhat.

She was a 1955 graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.

Cookie was co-owner of the former Gateway Diner and Motel, Pottsville, and was a cook for 22 years at St. Patrick Rectory, Pottsville, prior to retiring.

Cookie was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Glass; two brothers, Thomas "Pete" Ferhat and Joseph C. Ferhat Sr.

Surviving are a brother, William Ferhat, Pottsville; a sister-in-law, Cindy Ferhat, Pottsville; four nieces and five nephews; great-nieces and -nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contribution in memory of Cookie be made to St. Joseph Center for Special Learning, 2075 W. Norwegian St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Anyone attending is asked to please wear a mask. Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 27, 2020


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 27, 2020
