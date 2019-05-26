Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine E. Teter. View Sign Service Information Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 116 South Liberty Street Orwigsburg , PA 17961 (570)-366-0521 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine E. Teter, 89, formerly of Applewood Circle, Orwigsburg, and Providence Place, Pine Grove, died Thursday, May 23, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown.



Catherine was born in Orwigsburg, Aug. 10, 1929, a daughter of the late Bertha M. Wessner and Eugene L. Holzer.



She was the widow of Raymond R. Teter.



She was a member of Congregational Free Church of Christ, Orwigsburg, and was an Orwigsburg High School graduate, Class of 1947.



Catherine was employed as a machine operator at the former Fessler Knitting Mills, Orwigsburg. She retired in 2006. She had also worked for Alston's Hallmark Cards in Fairlane Village mall, Pottsville, and at Ethel Maid Co., Schuylkill Haven, from 1947 until 1971.



She was preceded in death by brothers, Leroy, Carl, Russell, Albert and Richard "Dick" Holzer; sisters, Mildred Moyer, Dorothy "Dolly" O'Neill.



Catherine is survived by two daughters, Linda Dieter and Lisa Aderhold; a son, David, husband of Lori Teter; her brother, Edgar "Dutch," husband of Nettie Lee Holzer, Georgia. She is also survived by two grandsons, Daniel Dieter and David Teter, husband of Lori; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Dieter, Magdalene Dieter and Dakota Teter; nieces and nephews



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at First United Church of Christ, Route 61, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Shawn VanDyke officiating. Memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Congregational Free Church of Christ, 81 McKeans Ridge Road, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Interment services will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Orwigsburg. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. is honored to be serving the family.



