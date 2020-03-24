|
Catherine G. Schade, 93, former Valley View resident, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg.
She was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Saint Clair, a daughter of Paul and Mary Polak Sabaday.
Kitty attended Saint Clair area schools.
She was a seamstress for area garment factories, lastly retiring from the former Amy Sportswear, Valley View.
Kitty was a devoted member of Most Blessed Trinity Parish, Tremont.
She was also a member of Hegins-Valley Fire & Rescue, Tri-Valley Senior Citizens and Tri-Valley CB Radio Club.
In addition to her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by her husband, Willard F. Schade Sr., in 2003, to whom she was married for 56 years; brothers, Joseph, Steven and Martin Sabaday; sisters, Ann Shapell, Margaret Goodman; most recently a brother-in-law, George Bassig.
She is survived by three sons, Willard Schade Jr. and wife, Cindy, Valley View, Eric Schade, Dover, and Brian Schade and wife, Lisa, Millsboro, Del.; three daughters, Linda Koppenhaver and husband, Lenwood, Pottstown, Barbara Klinger and husband, Rick, Pottstown, Gloria Schade and husband, Bill Schlegel, Valley View; sister, Mary Bassig, Allentown; nine grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Due to recent health concerns, services are private and at the discretion of the family. Burial will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kitty's name can be made to Tri-Valley Charities, P.O. Box 751, Valley View, PA 17983. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. To leave online condolences, visit buffingtonreed.com.
