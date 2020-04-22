|
Catherine H. Denkowicz, passed away peacefully in Connecticut at the home of her daughter, Stephanie, and son-in-law, Aydin, on April 10, 2020. She was 94 years old.
Catherine was born Dec. 19, 1925, in Pottsville, a daughter of Harry and Kathryn Hoffner.
After graduating from high school in 1942, she moved to Newark, N.J., to participate in the war effort as a chemist at National Oil Products Co. while attending New York University during the evening. She married the love of her life, Stephen Denkowicz, on Oct. 2, 1948. They moved to Nutley, N.J., in 1951, where they lived happily together in their first home until Steve's death in 2015.
Cathy, as she was known by her family and friends, and Steve shared a passion for opera and travel, visiting all 50 U.S. states and over 35 countries during their numerous trips to Europe, South and Central America, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Catherine was a founding member and past president of Historic Restoration Trust of Nutley, where she and Steve worked tirelessly to save, restore and maintain Kingsland Manor. She also was a longtime active member of New Jersey Lapidary Society.
Cathy loved meeting and helping people. She met many of her dearest friends through her work as a dental assistant to Dr. Robert Levinson in Nutley. She was a faithful and avid letter writer, continuing her wide correspondence network until shortly before her death. She dearly loved Nutley and her neighbors, leaving her home of 69 years only a short time before her death.
She is survived by her only child, Stephanie Denkowicz, and son-in-law, Aydin S. Caginalp, of Haddam, Conn., and Fernandina Beach, Fla.; grandson, James A. Caginalp, of Chicago, Ill.; granddaughter, Victoria A. Caginalp and her husband, Kyle Saucier, of Killingworth, Conn.; grandson, Paul A. Caginalp and his wife, Erica; great-granddaughter, Clara Linn, of Suffield, Conn.; niece and nephew, Barbara and William Lashley, of Jackson, N.J.; nephews, Robert Gable and Jim Hall, of Harrisburg.
A celebration of Cathy's life will be held at a future date. Donations in her memory may be made to Historic Restoration Trust of Nutley, www.kingslandmanor.org, and to Here to Help Military and Families, www.Heretohelpmilitaryandfamilies.org, an organization which provides assistance to military and their families.
