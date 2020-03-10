|
|
Catherine Hannah Lang, 96, formerly of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Nottingham Village Nursing Home, Northumberland.
Born Dec. 22, 1923, at home in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late William and Catherine Tritschler Rhody. With the exception of the last few years at Nottingham Village and previously at her son and daughter-in-law's home in Liverpool, she lived in Pottsville all her life.
Catherine graduated from Pottsville Area High School in 1941. On July 12, 1943, she married Wilbert "Dink" Lang, who preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 1985.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she was previously active in the Joy Circle. Over the years, Catherine worked several jobs, including at the farmer's market and Pottsville High School in the cafeteria, but primarily, she was a homemaker to her husband, children and the generations that followed. Her home was often the center of family gatherings where love, laughter, great food and a lively game would be found.
Catherine enjoyed Classic Hollywood movies, reading books, working puzzles and playing games of any kind, but her favorite one was Chinese Checkers: a game she took to a whole new level and became known as "the master" to her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Catherine was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Heinbach; grandson, Stephen Toth; sisters, Betty (Bert) Strausser and Helen (Laurin) Edmonds.
Catherine is survived by daughter, Marilyn (Jack) Toth; sons, William (Rhonda) Lang, Scott (Tracy) Lang; son-in-law, Robert Heinbach. Also surviving are grandchildren, Tammy Schneider, Greg Toth, James Heinbach, Dave (Amy) Heinbach and Carolyn (Ray) Beltz, Christa Cooper and Stacy (Jeremy) Roush, and Austin Boyer; 19 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, with Pastor John Wallace officiating. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Pottsville, 330 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or the . Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Lang family.
