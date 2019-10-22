Home

Catherine I. McCann


1927 - 2019
Catherine I. McCann Obituary
Catherine I. McCann, 92, of Quakake, a former Mahanoy City resident, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.

Catherine was born in Mahanoy City, May 15, 1927, a daughter of the late Clearence and Emma (DeFrehn) Brimlow.

She was a lifetime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Mahanoy City where she was a member of the former Lutheran Daughters, church choir and Girl Scout leader.

She also served as a coach of the Mahanoy City Girl's "Lassie League." She also belonged to the Senior Citizens of Mahanoy City, Shenandoah and Ashland Chapters.

Catherine graduated from the former Mahanoy City High School with the Class of 1944, where she served as captain of the cheerleading squad as well as a drummer in the drum & bugle corps.

She last worked for and retired from the former City Shirt Factory of Mahanoy City.

Her husband, Arthur H. McCann, preceded her in death in 1986. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Steve Mallick.

Catherine is survived by two daughters, Carol, wife of Ed Butler, of Reading, and Susan McCann and her companion, Jim Schuetrumpf, with whom Catherine resided in Quakake. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Bill Butler, of New York, and Brandy Butler, of Zurich, Switzerland; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ruby; a pet dog, Winston.

Funeral services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in the German Protestant Cemetery in Mahanoy Township. The family would prefer that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's name be made to the Tamaqua Adult Day Care, 300 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
